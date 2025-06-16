Krishna Jayasankar Breaks UNLV Record, Shines At NCAA Outdoor Championships
UNLV Rebels track & field star, junior Krishna Jayasankar, competed at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships Saturday at the Oregon Ducks Hayward Field. She competed in the discus event and finished 18th overall. Her performance this year earned her USTFCCCA Honorable Mention accolades. She will look to build off her incredible season as she now looks ahead to her senior season.
The star discus thrower earned her way into the NCAA Championships by finishing seventh overall in her West Regionals with a toss of 55.61m (182' 5"). That impressive toss smashed Jessica Marable's school record of (52.27m). The record was set in 1999 and stood for 26 years. With her record-breaking throw, she became the first Indian thrower to ever qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Head Coach Carmelita Jeter spoke about how proud she was of Jayasankar's performance at the NCAA Championships and all her accomplishments this season that got her there:
"We are very proud of Krishna's performance here at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She has represented herself, India and the UNLV Track & Field program on the highest collegiate stage. Not only is she an amazing athlete, but she is a phenomenal student and person. It has been a thrill to watch Coach Jordan Roach invest into this throws program and I am very grateful to have him on staff. We hope more athletes see the possibilities they can have by becoming a Rebel. Go Rebels!"
This concludes the athletic season for this academic year. The UNLV track & field team along with multiple other sports are set to resume this fall. The track & field team will look to build off a fantastic season and Jayasankar will attempt to take the next step in her senior year in an attempt to bring home a National Championship in 2026.