Six UNLV Rebels Head To NCAA West Prelims With Eyes On Track & Field Nationals
The UNLV Rebels track & field team will open the second day of competition at the NCAA West Preliminaries at Texas A&M's E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday at 4 PM local time. They will send six student-athletes to compete in seven total events. They will open up competition on Thursday with the shot put and 100m hurdles.
The meet will last four days, starting May 28 and wrapping up on May 31. These days will serve as the first and second rounds of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The individual events will each feature 48 competitors, while the relay will be made up of 24 teams. The top 12 teams will advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The six Rebels who will be competing in the event are senior Jaydea Carter, senior Kennedi Porter, senior Grace Cunningham, junior Krishna Jayasankar, junior Jayda Bushay, and sophomore Sadia Green.
Jayasankar will open things up on Thursday, competing in the shot put. Her toss of 15.87m ranks 38th in the West Region and 70th in the country. She will also open up the final day of competition with the discus throw. Her best throw of the season is 52.20m, which ranks 45th in the West Region and 75th in the country.
Carter will also be opening up the festivities in the 100m hurdles on Thursday. Her top time of 13.38 ranks tied for 31st in the West Region and is tied for 74th in the nation. She will also be participating in the 4x100m relay on Saturday.
Porter will be running the 100m and 200m. Her 100m time ranks 20th in the West Region and 36th in the country, while her 200m time ranks 18th in the West Region and 32nd in the country. She will also compete in the 4x100m relay on Saturday.
Cunningham will compete in the high jump, which is the final event of the field competition. Her highest jump of 1.79m ranks 29th in the West Region and tied at 42nd in the country.
Green and Bushay are both members of the 4x100m relay team along with Porter and Carter.