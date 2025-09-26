UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Wide Receivers
The UNLV Rebels football team will have the week off due to their originally scheduled bye week. With the time off, the team's social media has planned to take the time off to announce their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team. The release of the team kicked off on Wednesday and will wrap up on Sunday. All members are being announced on the team's official social media pages. Multiple positions have now been covered over the past two days, and now we will cover the wide receivers.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Wide Receivers
Ricky White III (2022 - 2024)
Ryan Wolfe (2006 - 2009)
White III transferred to UNLV after his freshman year from the Michigan State Spartans and went on to become one of the greatest Rebels of all time. He went on to help lead the team to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship games. After having his issues at Michigan State, he went on to develop into a leader at UNLV and thrive under head coach Barry Odom.
In the passing attack, he totaled 218 receptions for 3,143 yards and 23 touchdowns during his three years with the team. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons, with his career highs being 88 receptions (2023), 1,483 yards (2023), and 11 touchdowns (2024).
Beyond that, he became a standout on special teams. He thrived as a punt blocker, returner, and gunner. We saw him make big play after big play on special teams in 2024 that resulted in huge shifts in momentum and game-changing touchdowns. So much so that he was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
Despite a poor showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, his impressive play during the season led to him becoming the first Rebel drafted since 2010, when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, he is on the practice squad in Seattle.
Wolfe played four seasons at UNLV, catching 283 passes for 3,495 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 235 yards and a TD on the ground. In 2006, he even threw a TD. While his numbers may not be gaudy, he was a tough player and a key piece to the team while he was in Las Vegas.
