UNLV Lady Rebels: Women's Sports Updates
While everyone is getting excited for UNLV Rebels football to kick off in just over a week, there are plenty of other Rebels sports getting ready to kick off as well. Those sports included women's soccer and women's volleyball. We have some big news on both.
UNLV Rebels Women's Soccer Set To Kick Off Tonight
Tonight, Thursday, August 14, at 7 PM local time, the Rebels will take the field against the Arizona Wildcats at Murphey Field at Mulcahy Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.
For the sixth straight season, the Rebels will be led by head coach Jenny Williams. Her squad was picked to finish sixth in the 2025 Mountain West preseason poll, but looks to far exceed those expectations. They will return key players, senior goalie Hanne Breur, senior defender Gianna Newby, and junior forward Cassie Villanueva. They have also brought in new key pieces through the transfer portal, including Brooke Gardner from Salt Lake CC, Alyssa White from Fresno City CC, Allison Dellis from Midwestern State, Tania Tapia from New Mexico State/Highline College, and Mauri Ashman from Utah Tech.
Basia Latos Named To Mountain West Women's Volleyball Preseason Team
Sophomore outside hitter Basia Latos was also named to the Mountain West Women's Volleyball Preseason team by the 12 Mountain West head coaches. There were seven Mountain West student-athletes named to the team. Latos was the only one to represent the Rebels.
In 2024, she was an honorable mention All-Mountain West player. As a freshman, she was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week twice. She led the team with 2.98 kills per set in conference play.
Women's Volleyball Picked To Finish Sixth In Preseason Poll
The 2025 Mountain West Preseason Poll is out, and the Rebels have been picked to finish tied for sixth place. The poll is voted on by all 12 head coaches in the conference. They earned 72 points in the poll, which left them tied with the Wyoming Cowgirls. The Utah State Utes were picked as the favorites to win the Mountain West this season. The Colorado State Rams and the San Diego State Aztecs were the only other teams to receive first-place votes.
Mountain West Preseason Poll Rankings
1. Utah State
2. Colorado State
3. San Diego State
4. Fresno State
5. Boise State
T-6. UNLV
T-6. Wyoming
8. Grand Canyon
9. New Mexico
10. Nevada
11. San Jose State
12. Air Force
