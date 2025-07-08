UNLV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Schedule With 28 Games And Mountain West Tourney At Home
The UNLV Rebels women's volleyball team has officially released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 fall season. The team will play a total of 28 games and they will once again be led by third-year coach Malia Shoji. Their 18 home games will once again be played at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will play 18 games against the Mountain West Conference and 10 out-of-conference matchups.
For their non-conference games, the Rebels will face off with teams from the Big West, WAC, WCC, Big Sky, and Big Ten. Those games will kickoff against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, August 29, and wrap up against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 20. All 10 games with the exception of the matchup against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday, September 11, will be played on either a Friday or Saturday for four consecutive weekends.
Their Mountain West schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 22, against the San Jose State Spartans on the road in California and will conclude with another match against Spartans on Saturday, November 22, in Las Vegas. Following their regular season finale, the Mountain West Conference Tournament will take place starting on Wednesday, November 26 and wrapping up on Saturday, November 29, where they will crown a champion. The Rebels will have home court for the tournament this year at the Cox Pavilion.
The Rebels will look to build off a 15 - 14 campaign last year. They are returning seven letterwinners to help them improve on that record. Those seven key players are Alondra Alarcon, Rheanna Deen-Jackson, Jada Ingram, Caligh King, Isha Knight, Basia Latos, and Kennedy Peery.
Of course, we can't close this out without mentioning their biggest rivalry game. The Silver State Series match against the Nevada Wolfpack will take place on October 23, on the Rebels’ home court.