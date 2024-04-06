USC Basketball: Trojans Lose Promising Frosh Big Man to the Draft
The hits keep on coming for the USC Men’s Basketball program.
With Andy Enfield now at SMU, we’ve seen a mass of players leave the squad over the last couple of weeks. The latest to enter the draft, according to a report from Luca Evans of the Southern California News Group, is freshman big man Arrinten Page.
A former 4-star prospect out of Georgia, Page came to USC after a highly-contested recruitment featuring quality programs from all over the country. One aspect surely drawing Page to USC was the chance to play with his high school teammate, point guard Isaiah Collier.
USC had a deep front court in 2023-24, and as such Page didn’t make much of an impact. In 27 games, Page averaged 10.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on 49.2 percent from the floor.
The 6-foot-11 forward certainly has considerable upside. Aside from his measurables in terms of length and athletic ability, Page has a soft touch around the rim. The Trojans at least saw glimpses of an impact player in him. With that said, opportunities were limited playing behind Joshua Morgan.
As it currently stands, only three scholarship players from last year’s team (Collier, Harrison Hornery, Brandon Gardner) remain on the roster. New head coach Eric Musselman will be tasked with hitting the transfer portal exceptionally hard – as well as potentially bringing in high school prospects to the program. It’s highly unlikely that Collier, a projected first-round pick, will come back to school.