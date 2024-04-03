USC Basketball: Top 2024 Prospect Pulls Commitment From Trojans After Andy Enfield Departure
Andy Enfield's decision to step away from his cushy gig as the head coach of the USC Trojans, following an 11-year run, is already having a bit of a ripple effect on the team's current personnel. Enfield is now off to Southern Methodist University. The players he recruited appear open to moving on, too.
Luca Evans of The Orange County Register reports that Harvard Westlake senior point guard Trent Perry, a four-star prospect out of Studio City, wants to re-open his recruit, which appears to be in direct response to the distressing Enfield news.
"First off, I'd like to take the time to thank Coach Enfield and his staff for all they have done for me during my recruitment process that led to my commitment to USC. I was eager to start my college career as a Trojan," Perry wrote on his Instagram, as shared by Evans.
"However, with the recent news of Coach Enfield and USC parting ways, I'd like to announce that I will be requesting a release from my NLI and re-opening my recruitment. I am going to take this time to decide which school makes the most sense for next year while maintaining USC as an option."
The fact that he's still open to staying home in Southern California, at least, has to be encouraging to fans of the Cardinal and Gold.