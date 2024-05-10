USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Impressed NCAA Coaches from Day 1
Superstar USC Trojans freshman shooting guard JuJu Watkins made an instant impression on both her own coach and rival coaches from her very first game of the 2023-24 season, writes Talia Goodman of On3.
Even during her first conditioning practices with the Cardinal and Gold, the 6-foot-2 Sierra Canyon School product was going full-tilt.
“I was like, okay, we have a chance to be really good,” head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of her reaction to Watkins' early practices. “Because if your most talented player cares enough to do that during a conditioning test, that’s really, really good.”
During the first contest of 2023-24, a national TV bout against the No. 7-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6, Watkins came out swinging. She poured in 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 shooting from deep) and 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.
“I knew at some point she was gonna be really, really special,” Buckeyes head coach Kevin McGuff reflected. “And I guess we got the answer to that on day one. She was really, really special. I think that game kind of set the tone for her season.”
