USC Basketball: Expert Advocates Bronny, LeBron James Team Up on East Contender
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James and his son, USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James, could theoretically play for the same team, making NBA history as the first father-son duo to take the court simultaneously.
Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio posits that this possible dynamic duo should join forces with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted LeBron with the top pick in 2003. LeBron grew up in nearby Akron, an hour outside the city, and Bronny was initially raised there.
LeBron James won a title with Cleveland in 2016, in addition to bringing the Cavaliers to NBA Finals appearances in 2007, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Bronny was a reserve on an underperforming 15-18 Trojans team in 2023-24. Burning a (probable) second round draft pick on the 6-foot-4 Sierra Canyon School product would be risky short-term, but he does have an intriguing ceiling as a defense-first point-of-attack perimeter defender.
LeBron may not be the superb two-way force he was during his prime years with Cleveland, but he remains a lethal offensive player, as someone who can score all over the floor and get to the line at will (though he's not elite at the charity stripe) and an excellent rebounder and distributor.
