USC Football: 4-Star 2025 DL Announces Dates of Official Trojans Visit
Defensive lineman Gus "Bus" Cordova, a USC Trojans commit among the high school class of 2025, has announced the dates of his official visit to Southern California via his personal Twitter account.
The defensive end will visit USC from June 21-23. The Trojan made an offer to the Texas native in Jan. 2024. Two months later, he accepted the offer and verbally committed to Southern California over schools like Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, and Clemson, to name a few.
Cordova is 6-foot-3 and weighs 246 pounds. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua pursued Cordova and will ensure that he lands with the Trojans when the dust has settled.
According to 247Sports, the defensive lineman is seen as a three-star recruit. While he is committed to USC, other top programs, such as Ohio State, Cincinnati, Kasan State, and Wake Forest, have extended offers to the junior.
In his junior year, he recorded 65 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks while leading Lake Travis to an 11-3 record and a Texas 6A D-I regional final. Cordova will make his way to the West Coast next month.
