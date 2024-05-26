USC Football: Big Ten Matchup Scheduled For Primetime Showdown
The USC Trojans football program will be entering the first season in the Big Ten Conference after a major conference move. The Trojans will get a test from some of the better teams across the nation, putting them even more in the national spotlight.
USC is looking to bounce back from a poor 2023 season and they believe that they have the pieces necessary to do just that. Head coach Lincoln Riley has spent the offseason building a more rounded team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Within the new conference for USC, it means that they will face off against new teams in 2024. One of those is Rutgers, who the Trojans have never played before in history.
USC will be playing Rutgers on Oct. 25 and the game has been announced on Fox's College Football Friday schedule. The game is scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. PT at home, giving the Trojans a primetime night game to look forward to.
This is a big deal for the Trojans as Fox typically puts some of the better games on their Friday night schedule throughout the season. It will be a chance for USC to make a big statement in a primetime window.
The Trojans will also welcome Wisconsin, Penn State, and Nebraska to the Coliseum this season as they begin their Big Ten run. If the Trojans can put together a strong season, it could help them with recruiting even more so and maybe they can compete for the conference title.
More USC: USC Football: Transfer Seems Confident In Competing For Top CB Job