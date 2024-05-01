USC Football: Trojans Offer Intriguing North Carolina Offensive Tackle
The USC Trojans are doing all they can to dominate the trenches, so much so that they made an offer to four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney.
USC made the offer to Delaney on Tuesday, and the sophomore tackle and defensive end shared the news on Twitter.
USC has now joined the ranks of the 24 schools vying for the attention of the Charlotte native. Among these contenders are other top programs in the county, such as Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Tennesee, and Florida, all of whom are in the race for Delaney.
The 2026 recruit can play on both sides of the ball. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds. He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American First Team this past season.
Delaney is the No. 76 player ranked nationally, the No. 3 offensive lineman in his class, and the No. 5 player in his home state.
The sophomore is a dominant force on both sides of the ball. Whatever side of the ball a program wants to focus him on, he can hold his own.
More USC: How New Trojans Additions Will Open Up JuJu Watkins' Offense