BREAKING: Utah lands Syracuse WR Transfer Damien Alford
Following Utah's spring game, head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed that he wanted to add a couple of more wide receivers from the transfer portal.
It was evident that he has a star in USC transfer Dorian Singer, and Money Parks also flashed during the game. However, outside of those two none of the other receivers were able to step up during the final practice of spring. With the spring transfer portal opening earlier this week, the Utes were able to make a quick splash on Wednesday, landing a commitment from Syracuse transfer Damien Alford.
The Montreal native took to the app formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday to announce his commitment.
He spent the past four seasons with the Orange before being dismissed from the team following the hiring of new head coach Fran Brown. However, he was in fact their best receiver this past season, recording team-highs in receptions with 33, yards with 610, and touchdowns with three.
He chose Utah over other offers from programs like Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida State, and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-6 wideout played his high school football in Florida, and was ranked as a three-star recruit. He accumulated nearly 20 offers as a recruit and chose Syracuse over Virginia, FIU, and Florida among others.
He is someone who should step into a starting role right away for the Utes.