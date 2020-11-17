SI.com
Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Dismissed From Utah State

Ryan Kostecka

Jason Shelley's time at Utah State has come to an end.

Aggies interim head coach Frank Maile announced on Sunday night that the former Utah quarterback has been officially dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. It's unspecified which team rule(s) was broken, but Shelley is no longer a part of the program.

Per the Utah State press release, Maile will no longer comment on the matter.

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

In hist first season at Utah State, Shelley was named the team's starting quarterback, replacing former first round pick Jordan Love. He started all four games for the Aggies, throwing for 420 yards on 51-of-99 passing, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. A dual threat quarterback, Shelley has rushed for 140 yards on 33 carries.

It's been a tough season already for Utah State and Shelley. 

One week prior to Shelley being let go, the head coach Gary Anderson was fired from the program. Now the Aggies are 0-4 and are without their original head coach and starting quarterback moving forward. 

Through his two years with the Utes, Shelley — who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 200-pounds — finished with 1,428 yards of total offense for the Utes, including 1,205 passing yards in 19 games.

But he's best known in Utah circles for leading the team to a come-from-behind win over hated-rival BYU two years ago.

It was on a Saturday night in late November when Utah, the No. 17 ranked team in the nation, found itself trailing hated-rival BYU 27-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Shelley, who had replaced injured starter Tyler Huntley two games prior, had brought Utah back and now held a 28-27 advantage with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With the ball on BYU's 33-yard line on 1st-and-10, Shelley faked a handoff to Zack Moss, ran right and broke three tackles en route to the endzone and the win.

