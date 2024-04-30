Former Four-Star Running Back and LSU Transfer Chris Curry To Transfer After Three Seasons With Utah
After a injury-riddled three-year stint in Utah, running back Chris Curry is looking to give it one final go in the college football transfer portal.
He initially started his career at LSU, where he signed with the tigers as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He spent three seasons with the Tigers before he transferred to Utah. Unfortunately for Curry, his time in Salt Lake City will mostly be remembered for back-to-back season ending injuries.
Similar to Utah's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe, 2024 will be his seventh season of college football. Over the course of his career, he's rushed for 545 yards and one score.
