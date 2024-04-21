Four-Star Lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu Schedules Visit with Utah
Utah continues their push to build an impenetrable offensive line as they have scheduled a June 8th official visit with sought after Bishop Gorman prospect Alai Kalaniuvalu according to 247Sports.
Kalaniuvalu is a 2025 four-star interior offensive lineman out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, and coming in at 6'4" 300-pounds, it's clear to see why he has received offers from the most prestigious programs in the nation.
He currently ranks as the 4th best IOL in Nevada, the 9th best IOL in the nation, and the 180th overall prospect in the nation.
Kalaniuvalu has an extensive offer list consisting of Washington State, Washington, UNLV, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Syracuse, Stanford, San Diego State, Penn State, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, Miami, Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, BYU, Auburn, Arizona State, Arizona, and Alabama.
However, the teams listed above are just the teams he has yet to schedule a visit with. His summer travel schedule consists of Nebraska on April 26th, Cal on May 17th, USC on May 31st, Utah on June 7th, Michigan on June 14th, and Oregon on June 21st.
Utah are facing an uphill battle for the highly touted lineman, however, all hope isn't lost as Kalaniuvalu does have a visit in place sandwiched within his already elite visit schedule that is sure to grow as the days go by.
If Coach Whittingham can work his magic and manage to secure Kalaniuvalu's hard commitment, it would be a monumental get for the Utes 2025 class that, QB protection aside, would surely turn eyes and lead to more high level recruits following suit.