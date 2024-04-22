Syracuse Transfer Damien Alford and Utah Viewed As One Of The Top Transfer Portal Fits In CFB
The Utah Utes have been aggressive in the college football transfer portal this spring, and it has paid off in a big way.
They were able to go out and land the 6-foot-6 wide receiver transfer from Syracuse, Damien Alford. He provides another experienced target for Cam Rising to throw to, and with better quarterback play then what he had at his previous stop, he could end up being one of the breakout stars in the Big 12.
Rising now has Alford who led Syracuse in receiving last season, USC transfer Dorian Singer who was an All-Pac-12 player a couple of years ago, and one of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe. The match between Utah and Alford is one that CBS Sports deemed as one of the best in the transfer portal thus far.
CBS Sports' Will Backus highlighted his size and speed combination, which should be a nightmare for opposing defensive backs.
"Not only does Alford boast an immense catch radius with his long frame, but he's also a legitimate deep threat. His career average of 19.2 yards per catch ranks third in Syracuse's history. That size-and-speed combo should make Alford a headache for any defensive back he faces," wrote Backus.
If Utah already didn't have a case for one of the best receiving units in the Big 12, they sure do now. This past seasn saw Alford grab 33 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns.