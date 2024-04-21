Three-Star 2025 Linebacker Taani Makasini Picks Utah as His First Official Visit
Taani Makasini has scheduled his first official visit with the University of Utah, which is set for June 21st according to 247Sports.
The 2025 three-star linebacker is a Provo, Utah native hailing from Timpview High School. Makasini currently comes in as the 8th best linebacker prospect in Utah, the 83rd best linebacker prospect in the nation, and the 839th best overall prospect in the nation.
Weighing in at 6'2" and 190 pounds, the big middleman has received offers from BYU, Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, and of course Utah, but has only scheduled an official visit with the Utes so far.
Makasini would be the first linebacker to commit to the U in the 2025 class, and the visit bodes well for the potential prospects of him claiming that title.
With three hard commits already secured for the program in 2025, the push to strengthen the class and bolster the future of the program continues for Kyle Whittingham and Co. and adding Makasini to the list would prove a massive boost to a weak spot of the Utah defensive unit.