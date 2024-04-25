Utah Legend Steve Smith Sr. Names His Top 10 WR's Ahead of the NFL Draft
One of the most anticipated events on the NFL Calendar, the NFL Draft is upon us which means that pundits will shell out their final mock draft's and rankings before the event gets underway.
Former Utah Utes and NFL WR Steve Smith Sr. released his list of the top 10 WR's in the draft, and it goes as follows; Malik Nabers #1, Marvin Harrison Jr #2, Rome Odunze #3, Brian Thomas Jr #4, Xavier Worthy #5, Adonai Mitchell #6, Troy Franklin #7, Ladd McConkey #8, Xavier Legette #9, and Malachi Corley #10.
As the offseason has gone on, the former undisputed best player in the draft Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State has wavered in favor of Malik Nabers out of LSU and Rome Odunze out of Washington and the Utah legend Smith seemingly agrees with the changing of the guard among the draft's top WR's.
It remains to be seen if Harrison still ends up as the first WR taken off the board during night one of the NFL Draft in Detroit, but whichever way the cards fall, a franchise will be getting a quality wideout whether it be Harrison, Nabers, or Odunze.