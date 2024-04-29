Utah Named A Team To Keep An Eye On For Deion Sanders' Former Prized DB Cormani McClain
The Utah Utes are rebuilding their secondary ahead of 2024 and have heavily relied on the transfer portal to do so.
They have already landed three defensive back transfers in the portal and according to a recent report by On3's Pete Nakos, could be in the market for another. While updating On3's Josh Newberg on the recruitment of former five-star Cormani McClain, Nakos revealed that USC is out while schools like USF and UCF are still in the mix. He also revealed the Utes are a school worth looking out for.
As a recruit, McClain was ranked as the No. 14 overall recruit in the country and was at one point viewed as a Florida Gators lock before committing to Miami. When it came time to sign with the Hurricanes, he ended up flipping to Colorado where he spent. this past season.
His time in Boulder didn't go as planned and he was actually publicly called out by Deion Sanders for missing meetings and not watching film. In a recent video that he (McClain) released, the Lakeland, Florida native revealed that he didn't feel like he was developed in Boulder. He also said at his next school he doesn't want to be on a team that is focused on playing for clicks.
It is believed that he has yet to take a visit since entering the portal, and while he didn't have the best showing in Boulder, if he were to transfer to Utah he would certainly be coached by some of the best minds in the sport.