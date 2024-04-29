Utah Sweeps UCLA For First Time Ever, Jump Into Top 25
The Utah Utes baseball team is in the midst of a fantastic season that got even better on Sunday after they officially swept UCLA.
It marked the first time that they swept Utah in program history, and it also saw them jump into a first place tie with Arizona. Kai Roberts launched a home run, and also nabbed stolen base No. 28 on the year for what was the single-season program record. His outfield running mate TJ Clarkson also had a fantastic day, going 3-for-4 and was just a triple shy of securing the cycle.
The Utes went on to win the game by a score of 12-7, and also ascended to No. 25 in the country according to D1Baseball.
The Utes will hit the road for the next four games, as they head to Oregon for a three game series against the formerly ranked Ducks before returning to Utah to take on Utah Tech at their place.