Utah to host Utah State QB transfer McCae Hillstead for official visit
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham may have been pleased with how four-star freshman Isaac Wilson looked in the spring game, but he still wants more depth in the quarterback room.
The Utes quarterback room is led by seventh-year senior Cam Rising, who is as experienced as they get in college football. However, the two quarterbacks behind him in Wilson and Brandon Rose have yet to touch the field during a college game, which is quite concerning if someone were needed to fill in for Rising.
The portal isn't flooded with quarterbacks like it was in the previous window, but Utah may not have to look very far to find someone who can bolster the room.
According to a report by 247Sports' Blair Angulo, the Utes will be hosting Utah State quarterback transfer McCae Hillstead for an official visit this weekend. He started four games as a freshman this past season, throwing for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
He could push for the backup role, and his game experience has to be a huge attraction for the staff. His best game statistically came in a loss to James Madison in which he threw for 399 yards, and four scores.