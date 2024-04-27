All Utes

Utah Utes Safety Cole Bishop Selected By The Buffalo Bills With The No. 60 Pick Overall

Kevin Borba

Sep 29, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) intercepts a pass intended
Sep 29, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) intercepts a pass intended / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
After a stellar career with the Utah Utes, Cole Bishop is headed to the NFL.

The former Utes safety heard his name called with the No. 60 by the Buffalo Bills.

Bishop drew a ton of praise during the pre-draft process, and was even in talks to be a first-round pick. During his time at Utah, Bishop racked up 197 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and also grabbed three interceptions.

In Bishop, the Bills are getting an extremely physical safety who isn't afraid to come down and tackle. He was a fantastic leader for the Utes over the past few seasons, and will have a chance to prove himself in the NFL. Bishop will also have a chance to reunite with former Ute Dalton Kincaid.

Published |Modified
