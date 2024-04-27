Utah Utes Two-Way Star Sione Vaki Selected With No. 132 Pick by Detroit Lions
A third Utah Ute is officially off of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft after safety/running back Sione Vaki heard his name called.
He joins Cole Bishop and Jonah Ellliss as Utes that have been taken in this year's draft, as he was taken with the No. 132 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. A team that seems like the perfect fit for someone who is as gritty as Vaki, as head coach Dan Campbell is notorious for coaching physical defenses that love to bite some kneecaps.
This past season, Vaki emerged as one of the most versatile stars in college football as he was asked to play running back as well as safety due to injuries. On defense he racked up 51 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and an interception. Offensively, he rushed for over 300 yards and two scores, while adding over 200 yards through the air with three scores.
The Lions are getting a team-first passionate player that is clearly willing to do anything for his team.