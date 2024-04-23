Utah WBB Lands Michigan Transfer Chyra Evans
With the post-Pili era officially underway, the Utah WBB team have started taking steps to maintain the team's quality, and their latest addition will surely bolster the squad in a key area of the court.
Michigan forward Chyra Evans announced her move to the U via an Instagram post of her in a Utah uniform accompanied by the caption, "what's doin SLC #committed."
The 6'2" forward hailing from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia averaged 6.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game in 33 appearances. Evans shot at a 45.7% clip from the field and 27% clip from beyond the arc, while going 61% from the line, showing a significant improvement from her freshman season.
While Alissa Pili's shoes are going to be incredibly hard to fill, Evans has shown to be an incredibly viable option when given ample game-time, and she comes into a position of need for the Lady Utes. While the team is far from finished when it comes to strengthening the roster before the season kicks off, locking in Evans is a massive get, especially coming from a tough Big 10 conference, which will prove valuable for the program's new Big 12 frontier.