Pregame Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Rupp Arena to face Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY.- As the Vanderbilt Commodores prepare to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Bi Blue Nation here at Rupp Arena tonight in what could be a historic game for the visitors, and not in a good way, the Commodores must find their best game of the season if they are indeed going to snap their 24 game conference losing streak and upset the heavily favored Cats.

Vanderbilt has lost the last six consecutive games in this series, with their last win coming back in 2016 at Memorial Gym as the Commodores upended the Cats that day 74-62.

To find the last time the Commodores won here at Rupp, you have to go back to 2010 when Vanderbilt walked out of Lexington with an 85-72 whipping of the Cats.

The Wildcats hold a 92-20 advantage all-time in games played in Lexington and a 40-2 mark here at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky holds a lengthy advantage in the all-time record, amassing a 144-47 advantage over the Commodores. Vanderbilt enjoyed its largest winning streak ever over the Cats, winning four in a row during 1973-74, and 2006-07 seasons.

From 2006 to 2009 the Commodores won six of eight meetings in the series. Since that time, however, the Cats have dominated, winning 16 while losing just four times with two of the Vanderbilt wins at home and two at neutral sites.

The most important date for Vanderbilt here at Rupp came on 1/10/06 when the Commodores knocked off Kentucky for the first time at Rupp, winning 57-52. The win ended a 28 game losing streak in this building.

For the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse, a win in Lexington would go a long way toward soothing the wounded pride of this Vanderbilt squad and its fanbase, but it will be a tall order indeed to handle the inside game of the Cats.

Nick Richards (6'11"), EJ Montgomery (6'10") and Nate Sestina (6'9") lead the Cats inside while their three-guard lineup of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel QUickley and Tyreese Maxey provide the transition and outside shooting.

The Cats will also hold a serious advantage off their bench that will make it even more difficult for the undermanned Commodores.

If the Commodores can knock down their outside shots they could have a chance to shock the conference and win, but that's a big if for a team that has struggled of late from long range.