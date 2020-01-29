CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Pregame Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Rupp Arena to face Kentucky

Greg Arias

LEXINGTON, KY.- As the Vanderbilt Commodores prepare to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats and the Bi Blue Nation here at Rupp Arena tonight in what could be a historic game for the visitors, and not in a good way, the Commodores must find their best game of the season if they are indeed going to snap their 24 game conference losing streak and upset the heavily favored Cats. 

Vanderbilt has lost the last six consecutive games in this series, with their last win coming back in 2016 at Memorial Gym as the Commodores upended the Cats that day 74-62. 

To find the last time the Commodores won here at Rupp, you have to go back to 2010 when Vanderbilt walked out of Lexington with an 85-72 whipping of the Cats.   

The Wildcats hold a 92-20 advantage all-time in games played in Lexington and a 40-2 mark here at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky holds a lengthy advantage in the all-time record, amassing a 144-47 advantage over the Commodores. Vanderbilt enjoyed its largest winning streak ever over the Cats, winning four in a row during  1973-74, and 2006-07 seasons.  

From 2006 to 2009 the Commodores won six of eight meetings in the series. Since that time, however, the Cats have dominated, winning 16 while losing just four times with two of the Vanderbilt wins at home and two at neutral sites. 

The most important date for Vanderbilt here at Rupp came on 1/10/06 when the Commodores knocked off Kentucky for the first time at Rupp, winning 57-52. The win ended a 28 game losing streak in this building. 

For the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse, a win in Lexington would go a long way toward soothing the wounded pride of this Vanderbilt squad and its fanbase, but it will be a tall order indeed to handle the inside game of the Cats. 

Nick Richards (6'11"), EJ Montgomery (6'10") and Nate Sestina (6'9") lead the Cats inside while their three-guard lineup of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel QUickley and Tyreese Maxey provide the transition and outside shooting. 

The Cats will also hold a serious advantage off their bench that will make it even more difficult for the undermanned Commodores. 

If the Commodores can knock down their outside shots they could have a chance to shock the conference and win, but that's a big if for a team that has struggled of late from long range.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, so here are some quick-hitter facts on tonight's matchup.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Looking for First Conference win in Lexington versus Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commosores are looking for their first conference win of the season as they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena this afternoon.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Stackhouse Shares Thoughts on Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles have left the basketball world shaken.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt climbs its toughest mountain on trip to Rupp Arena

Vanderbilt looks to put an end to their conference losing streak when the take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Wednesday night.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Place two in D1 Baseball Top Five Pitchers

To the surprise of almost no one, the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has two of the top-five pitchers in the nation according to a recently released ranking by D1 Baseball.

Greg Arias

Inside Senior Bowl for Vanderbilt's Pinkney, Vaughn, and Lipscomb

The Vanderbilt Commodores "Big Three" entering into the 2019 season officially finished their college careers on Saturday as part of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Al. and it was a solid week for all three.

Greg Arias

For Vanderbilt, Forget the Streaks, Focus on Every Positive

Much is being made and written about the now historic- and likely record-breaking streak of consecutive losses in conference play by the Vanderbilt men's basketball team. It's time to forget those and focus on positives, and any positive really will do.

Greg Arias

Foul-plagued Gamecocks still power past Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores fall to South Carolina to tie the SEC record for most consecutive losses in SEC history.

Kris Freeman

Last Year is Over, A new Season Begins for Vandy Boys in 2020

While fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores are still celebrating the Vandy Boys baseball national championship, Tim Corbin and his squad have turned their attention to a new year as the 2020 season is almost here.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitter: South Carolina Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the road tonight to Columbia, SOuth Carolina to face off with the Gamecocks. Here are some quick hitter facts on the two teams and tonight's game.

Greg Arias