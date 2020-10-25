SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Prediction Review: Week Five

Greg Arias

In the name of fairness and self-awareness, today we take a look back at our predictions for last week's SEC action. The results were solid once again, though teams across the conference continue to confound and confuse us with their improved performances or their inability to sustain their performance from week to week.

How did we do overall? How about 3-1 for the week, which is 75% for the second week in a row. Here are some thoughts on each of the four games from Saturday.

Auburn 35 Ole Miss 28: The game of the week in the conference from a gameplay standpoint. However, for the second time this season, pitiful officiating-even though we predicted an AUburn win- helped Gus Malzahn's Tigers escape with a win they probably should have lost.

Lane Kiffin will likely be fined for his comment via Twitter after the game, but I can't say that I blame him for being frustrated and seeing Auburn be gifted a second win thanks to blown calls.

OUR PREDICTION: Auburn 28 Ole Miss 24

Alabama 48 Tennessee 17: Nothing surprising here, including the fact that Alabama suffered another devastating injury to a star player in this game. Last year, Tua Tagovailoa went down and needed surgery on his ankle. This time, star returner and receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a fractured ankle on the game's opening kickoff.

OUR PREDICTION: Alabama 49 Tennessee 10

Missouri 20 Kentucky 10: This one the lone blemish on our week as the Wildcats, who seemed to have turned the corner in recent week. However, they are the team we referenced above that can't quite sustain from week to week.

At the same time, perhaps we should give more credit to Eli Drinkwitz and his Tigers, who seem to be sustaining their performance since their blowout loss to Alabama.

OUR PREDICTION: Kentucky 31 Missouri 17

LSU 52 South Carolina 24: The Tigers are back, at least for this week, as they dominated the Gamecocks in this one. The jury will remain out on how good Ed Orgeron's team is since they have proven to be as up and down as anyone in the conference not named Alabama this season.

OUR PREDICTION: LSU 35 South Carolina 14

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Predictions: Week Five

Winners and losers for all conference games this week.

Greg Arias

Bob Delaney Expands Role With SEC Basketball Officiating

Changes in SEC basketball operations

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Golf Finishes in a Tie for Ninth in Second Event

Senior Morgan Baxendale leads the way for the Commodores

Vanderbilt University

Three Predictions: SEC Week Five

What happens this week?

Greg Arias

2021 SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE MATCHUPS SET

Hoops dates set for SEC/Big12 Challenge.

Greg Arias

I Just Can't Say, I Told You, But I Told You

What's in a streak, and why quality is more important than quantity.

Greg Arias

SEC Power Rankings Entering Week Five

Another week that included more upsets and a statement win.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Davis’ Single Leads Black to Series Victory

Black walks it off to win the Black and Gold World Series

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Baseball: Gold Evens Series with 5-2 Victory

Junior Isaiah Thomas led the way with two hits

Vanderbilt University

Solid Start for Vanderbilt Swimming

Commodores opened the season with some solid swims at Kentucky

Vanderbilt University