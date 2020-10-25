Prediction Review: Week Five

In the name of fairness and self-awareness, today we take a look back at our predictions for last week's SEC action. The results were solid once again, though teams across the conference continue to confound and confuse us with their improved performances or their inability to sustain their performance from week to week.

How did we do overall? How about 3-1 for the week, which is 75% for the second week in a row. Here are some thoughts on each of the four games from Saturday.

Auburn 35 Ole Miss 28: The game of the week in the conference from a gameplay standpoint. However, for the second time this season, pitiful officiating-even though we predicted an AUburn win- helped Gus Malzahn's Tigers escape with a win they probably should have lost.

Lane Kiffin will likely be fined for his comment via Twitter after the game, but I can't say that I blame him for being frustrated and seeing Auburn be gifted a second win thanks to blown calls.

OUR PREDICTION: Auburn 28 Ole Miss 24

Alabama 48 Tennessee 17: Nothing surprising here, including the fact that Alabama suffered another devastating injury to a star player in this game. Last year, Tua Tagovailoa went down and needed surgery on his ankle. This time, star returner and receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a fractured ankle on the game's opening kickoff.

OUR PREDICTION: Alabama 49 Tennessee 10

Missouri 20 Kentucky 10: This one the lone blemish on our week as the Wildcats, who seemed to have turned the corner in recent week. However, they are the team we referenced above that can't quite sustain from week to week.

At the same time, perhaps we should give more credit to Eli Drinkwitz and his Tigers, who seem to be sustaining their performance since their blowout loss to Alabama.

OUR PREDICTION: Kentucky 31 Missouri 17

LSU 52 South Carolina 24: The Tigers are back, at least for this week, as they dominated the Gamecocks in this one. The jury will remain out on how good Ed Orgeron's team is since they have proven to be as up and down as anyone in the conference not named Alabama this season.

OUR PREDICTION: LSU 35 South Carolina 14