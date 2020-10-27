SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

SEC Officiating Costs Ole Miss, Kiffin Fined

Greg Arias

 

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 for his use of social media Saturday after the game made in violation of SEC Bylaw 10.5 related to officiating in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game of October 24, according to a release from the Southeastern Conference on Monday. 

The fine stems from comments Kiffin posted via his Twitter account following his Rebels 35-28 loss to Auburn, where the Tigers were the beneficiaries of a missed call by league officials. It was the second time this season Auburn benefitted from a mistake by officials that aided in a win for the Tigers.  

Here is the remainder of the SEC release on the situation.   

"On the kickoff return in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game at 5:43 in the 4th quarter, the SEC has determined the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play. In the football officiating replay process every play is reviewed but, when appropriate, the game is stopped for further review. Because the play was not appropriately stopped for further review, the necessary slow-motion view of the play was not viewed by the replay official to determine if the ruling on the field should have been reversed. The SEC Office conducted a review of the play and appropriately communicated its findings above to Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and other athletics department personnel per conference protocol. However, Mr. Kiffin's use of social media Saturday following the game to publicly criticize officiating is in violation of Conference Bylaws and Commissioner's Regulations that govern Sportsmanship and communication with the Conference Office on officiating issues."

While the fine is warranted by rule and Kiffin is undoubtedly aware of the prohibition on such actions, who can blame him for being upset and standing up for his team, even if he did it in violation of conference rules.

Now that those things are established, it's time to get to the real issue here. What will the conference do about the officials who have played a pivotal role in two Auburn wins?

Many have long believed that the SEC and other Power 5 conferences should go to full-time officials whose only job is to be the best officials possible for their league. 

Currently, officials are not full-time employees, and many work other jobs throughout the week leading up to a weekend trip to a member city for a game. It can be a challenging situation where these officials work at less than one-hundred percent when they arrive. 

It's time for the conference to look at some changes in how they handle officiating to alleviate the need for reviews, criticisms, and fines. Arkansas and Ole Miss, along with the rest of the conference, deserve as much. 

NOTE: The Southeastern Conference contributed to this story with its press release. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good, and Bad of Contract Extensions

There are good contract extensions and bad ones in college athletics.

Greg Arias

Prediction Review: Week Five

It was a solid week for our predictions as the finished week fo of SEC play with a 3-1 mark.

Greg Arias

SEC Predictions: Week Five

Winners and losers for all conference games this week.

Greg Arias

Bob Delaney Expands Role With SEC Basketball Officiating

Changes in SEC basketball operations

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Golf Finishes in a Tie for Ninth in Second Event

Senior Morgan Baxendale leads the way for the Commodores

Vanderbilt University

Three Predictions: SEC Week Five

What happens this week?

Greg Arias

2021 SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE MATCHUPS SET

Hoops dates set for SEC/Big12 Challenge.

Greg Arias

I Just Can't Say, I Told You, But I Told You

What's in a streak, and why quality is more important than quantity.

Greg Arias

SEC Power Rankings Entering Week Five

Another week that included more upsets and a statement win.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Davis’ Single Leads Black to Series Victory

Black walks it off to win the Black and Gold World Series

Vanderbilt University