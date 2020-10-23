SEC Predictions: Week Five

Entering week five of SEC football action, the conference has been nothing if not crazy as each week at least one favorite has fallen prey to upsets. Only Alabama stands undefeated after their win over Georgia last week.

Regardless of matchups this week, the SEC will be overshadowed by the better late than never start to the Big-10 season.

This week's slate of games is limited once again because of the scheduled by week, which is a departure from last week when two games were postponed because of COVID issues at Vanderbilt and Florida.

Still, there are some compelling matchups, including Auburn and Ole Miss, where both teams continue to struggle to find their identities this season.

Who wins each of the four conference matchups this week, and why we think they do.

WEEK FIVE PREDICTIONS

Auburn at Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin's Rebels are a puzzle, as they have taken the leagues' best team to the wire, racking up over 600 yards in total offense only to turn around and lose to Arkansas a week later.

On the plains, the heat intensifies around Gus Malzahn after the Tigers dropped their second game of the season against South Carolina, just one week after they needed the officials' help on a botched call to come from behind at home to top Arkansas.

The biggest question here is which team shows up for both sides, their good version or their bad one? If both teams bring their best, this could be a fun game, but if one or both show up with their evil twins, this might be a mess.

PREDICTION: Auburn 28 Ole Miss 24: Auburn has a better defense while the Rebels offense is their strength. Defense wins out here.

Alabama at Tennessee: The Tide has the unquestioned best offense in the conference and possible nation in 2020. Averaging 51 points per game, quarterback Mac Jones has arguably the three best receivers in the SEC, and it's best running back to distribute

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been equally as bad, tossing two pick-sixes returned by Kentucky last week, and the Vols were roadkill for the Cats in their 34-7 win in Knoxville.

PREDICTION: Alabama 49 Tennessee 10: the Vols defense won't stop Bama's offense, and it's not likely that their offense can keep pace to make this a game.

Kentucky at Missouri: Perhaps the best game of the weekend because both teams have improved, and both are riding with confidence entering this matchup.

Kentucky bombed Tennessee 34-7 last week, winning in Knoxville for the first time since 1984. The question is, how good are the Volunteers.

Likewise, Missouri, who toppled LSU two weeks ago on a last-second stop at the goal line, has momentum. The question here, though, is how good the Tigers of LSU are?

PREDICTION: Kentucky 31 Missouri 17: The Cats have a better defense and offensive line that has begun to find their stride, and that should be enough here.

South Carolina at LSU: After their home upset of Auburn, the Gamecocks travel to Baton Rouge to face a rested Tigers squad that missed last week against Florida because of the Gators COVID situation.

Carolina has won two straight while the Tigers have been forced to simmer for two weeks in their loss to Missouri.

LSU might be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan, who has played relatively well despite their two losses. Carolina should be favored here, even in Tiger Stadium, but I'm not ready to throw dirt on the Tigers grave just yet.

PREDICTION: LSU 35 South Carolina 14