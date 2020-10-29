Three Predictions: Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels pay a visit to Nashville on Saturday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. The home team is returning to action following a two-week layoff because of COVID issues and a scheduled bye week, while the visitors from Oxford are still stinging from a controversial loss to Auburn.

These things set up an exciting matchup this week between a now healthy and rested Commodores squad and one who enters this contest losers of their last three games. The Commodores are also on a three-game losing streak, though the weeks off and rest should benefit them from a physical standpoint of having fewer nagging injuries, though they will be without some players in this one.

Ole Miss is lead by the potent offense of Lane Kiffin and a defense that's one of the worst in the conference. Quarterback Matt Corral is a dual-threat option who has at times put up huge passing numbers and can escape pressure and do damage with his feet.

The Commodores are the opposite, having a young quarterback and an offense that has struggled to score points. Their defense has been their strength and still allowed 41 points in each of their last two outings.

The Rebels opened as an 18-point favorite according to oddsmakers, meaning there's not much love for the Commodores even though they will be playing at home.

Here are this week's three predictions for this game.

THREE PREDICTIONS

1) Dores Dent The Scoreboard: Vanderbilt has managed just 26 total points through their first three games, with 12 points coming in the season opener against Texas A & M and only seven each in their last two games. As mentioned above, the Rebels defense gives away points like a neighbor on Halloween with a full candy bowl, so saying the Commodores will surpass their high-point game of the season isn't a giant leap, but then with this offense, it still is. However, I think we will see the Commodores surpass their previous high and their season total in this one.

2) Vandy Defense Shredded: The Commodores defense is better than it was a season ago, and yet that will mean almost nothing Saturday. This Rebel offense has too many playmakers and will be able to do almost anything they choose by their scheme.

3) One Streak Remains: Someone will break their three-game losing streak Saturday, and it won't be the home team.

FINAL SCORE Ole Miss 45 Vanderbilt 28 as the Commodore offense scores enough points in this one to keep the Rebels scoring machine sidelined somewhat.