2024 Virginia Women's Soccer Schedule Announced
The 2024 Virginia women's soccer schedule has been announced. See below for the complete 17-match schedule for the 2024 UVA women's soccer season, including dates, matchups, and location information:
Date
Opponent
Location
Thur, Aug 15 at 6pm
Towson
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Aug 18 at 1pm
Northwestern
Charlottesville, VA
Thur, Aug 22 at 5:30pm
at Penn State
State College, PA
Sun, Aug 25 at 1pm
Utah Valley
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Sept 1 at 6pm
at JMU
Harrisonburg, VA
Thur, Sept 5 at 7pm
at VCU
Richmond, VA
Sun, Sept 8 at 2pm
Howard
Charlottesville, VA
Thur, Sept 12 at 7pm
at Miami
Coral Gables, FL
Sun, Sept 15 at 2pm
Wake Forest
Charlottesville, VA
Sat, Sept 21 at 7pm
Notre Dame
Charlottesville, VA
Fri, Sept 27 at 7pm
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Thur, Oct 3 at 7pm
at Duke
Durham, NC
Thur, Oct 10 at 7pm
NC State
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Oct 13 at 1pm
SMU
Charlottesville, VA
Thur, Oct 17 at 7pm
at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Fri, Oct 25 at 7pm
Clemson
Charlottesville, VA
Thur, Oct 31 at 7pm
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
In non-conference play, Virginia will host Towson, Northwestern, Utah Valley, and Howard. UVA will travel to play non-conference road matches at Penn State, James Madison, and VCU.
Virginia's 10-game ACC slate includes home matches against Wake Forest, Notre Dame, NC State, Clemson, and new ACC member SMU and road games at Miami, North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, and Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash.
The 2024 Virginia women's soccer schedule includes matches against seven teams who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and four teams that advanced to the Elite Eight.
The ACC Tournament begins on November 3rd and the semifinals and finals will take place in Cary, North Carolina on November 7th and 10th, respectively. The NCAA Tournament opens on Friday, November 15th and leads up to the College Cup, which be played from Friday, December 6th to Monday, December 9th, also in Cary, North Carolina.
Virginia will host preseason exhibition matches against Tennessee on Wednesday, August 7th at 7pm and against Georgetown on Saturday, August 10th at 6pm at Klockner Stadium.