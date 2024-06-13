Cavaliers Now

2024 Virginia Women's Soccer Schedule Announced

See the complete 17-match schedule for the 2024 UVA women's soccer season

Steve Swanson coaches his team during the Virginia women's soccer match against Virginia Tech at Klockner Stadium.
Steve Swanson coaches his team during the Virginia women's soccer match against Virginia Tech at Klockner Stadium. / Virginia Athletics

The 2024 Virginia women's soccer schedule has been announced. See below for the complete 17-match schedule for the 2024 UVA women's soccer season, including dates, matchups, and location information:

Date

Opponent

Location

Thur, Aug 15 at 6pm

Towson

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Aug 18 at 1pm

Northwestern

Charlottesville, VA

Thur, Aug 22 at 5:30pm

at Penn State

State College, PA

Sun, Aug 25 at 1pm

Utah Valley

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Sept 1 at 6pm

at JMU

Harrisonburg, VA

Thur, Sept 5 at 7pm

at VCU

Richmond, VA

Sun, Sept 8 at 2pm

Howard

Charlottesville, VA

Thur, Sept 12 at 7pm

at Miami

Coral Gables, FL

Sun, Sept 15 at 2pm

Wake Forest

Charlottesville, VA

Sat, Sept 21 at 7pm

Notre Dame

Charlottesville, VA

Fri, Sept 27 at 7pm

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Thur, Oct 3 at 7pm

at Duke

Durham, NC

Thur, Oct 10 at 7pm

NC State

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Oct 13 at 1pm

SMU

Charlottesville, VA

Thur, Oct 17 at 7pm

at Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

Fri, Oct 25 at 7pm

Clemson

Charlottesville, VA

Thur, Oct 31 at 7pm

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

In non-conference play, Virginia will host Towson, Northwestern, Utah Valley, and Howard. UVA will travel to play non-conference road matches at Penn State, James Madison, and VCU.

Virginia's 10-game ACC slate includes home matches against Wake Forest, Notre Dame, NC State, Clemson, and new ACC member SMU and road games at Miami, North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, and Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash.

The 2024 Virginia women's soccer schedule includes matches against seven teams who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and four teams that advanced to the Elite Eight.

The ACC Tournament begins on November 3rd and the semifinals and finals will take place in Cary, North Carolina on November 7th and 10th, respectively. The NCAA Tournament opens on Friday, November 15th and leads up to the College Cup, which be played from Friday, December 6th to Monday, December 9th, also in Cary, North Carolina.

Virginia will host preseason exhibition matches against Tennessee on Wednesday, August 7th at 7pm and against Georgetown on Saturday, August 10th at 6pm at Klockner Stadium.

