Virginia Baseball Drops Series Opener to NC State 7-5
In their first ACC game in nearly two weeks, the Cavaliers couldn't quite get their offense going, scoring five runs on only seven hits and stranding seven runners on base as No. 10 Virginia (36-13, 14-11 ACC) had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-5 loss to No. 23 NC State (28-18, 14-10 ACC) in the series opener on Friday night at Disharoon Park.
It was a rough start to the game for UVA starter Evan Blanco, who gave up a single, a double, and then another single to let NC State take a 1-0 lead before striking out three of the next four batters to get out of the inning with no further damage.
Virginia's offense responded in the bottom half of the first, as Griff O'Ferrall walked and Ethan Anderson singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. The next two batters struck out, but then Jacob Ference delivered a two-out three-run home run to left field to put the Cavaliers in front 3-1.
The next three innings passed without any runs crossing the plate, as Blanco and NC State starter Sam Highfill each breezed through the second and worked around some trouble in the third and fourth to keep that score at 3-1.
NC State tied things up with two runs in the top of the fifth, scoring on a fielder's choice double play and then a solo home run from Brandon Butterworth.
Both sides were retired in order in the sixth and then NC State took the lead in the top of the seventh as Chase Hungate surrendered back-to-back RBI singles to Luke Nixon and Alex Sosa
Virginia threatened with two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't capitalize.
By the time the Cavaliers got something going offensively again, the Wolfpack had pushed their lead to four runs as Blake Barker gave up a single and then gave the ball to Jay Woolfolk, who gave up a two-run home run to Garrett Pennington to make it 7-3.
So when Virginia got two runs back in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run home run from Eric Becker, that only served to bring the Cavaliers back within two runs rather than tying the game.
Griff O'Ferrall followed that up with a double down the right field line, but the next two UVA batters were retired to send the game to the ninth with NC State still leading 7-5.
Woolfolk retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, but the Cavaliers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth as NC State took game 1. Chase Hungate was assigned the loss, his first of the season.
Virginia will look to even the series with NC State in game 2 on Saturday at 12pm at Disharoon Park.