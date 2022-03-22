Virginia Cavaliers vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live | NIT Basketball

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (21-13) vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies (22-9) men's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

St. Bonaventure 27, Virginia 30 | 15:04 2H

Jaren Holmes cuts backdoor on Reece Beekman and gets the pass from Osunniyi for the layup. Franklin's three is long and Gardner gets the offensive rebound and puts it back up. Osunniyi blocks it but is called for goaltending and the basket counts. Gardner knocks down a baseline jumper off the pass from Beekman. Osunniyi gets free under the basket for an open dunk. Virginia gets one right back as Clark lobs up top to Shedrick for a slam dunk. Gardner gets the ball on the low block and steps back into a fadeaway jumper to tie the game. He has six of Virginia's eight points in the second half. Osunniyi misses a layup but the refs call a late foul on Shedrick and Osunniyi goes to line and makes both free throws. Armaan Franklin gets the pass from Clark at the right wing and hits his third three-pointer of the night to put UVA back in front. After another Virginia stop, the Cavaliers get an offensive rebound and Gardner hits a fadeaway jumper from just above the free throw line. UVA has made six of its last seven shots to take a three-point lead. Kihei Clark draws a charge and the JPJ crowd goes into a frenzy.

Halftime. St. Bonaventure 21, Virginia 17

Lofton makes the free throw to put the Bonnies up four points. Kihei Clark maneuvers inside and passes to Gardner at the left elbow for a jumper. Jaren Holmes drives inside and finishes off the glass. Reece Beekman nearly comes up with a steal but Lofton is able to get it back and dribbles into an open mid-range jumper to put St. Bonaventure up by six. Virginia uses some nice ball movement as the ball moves from Clark to Beekman to Stattmann, who then drives baseline before giving off to Caffaro for a one-handed flush. UVA got a stop on what should have been St. Bonaventure's final possession of the first half but Kody Stattmann tips the rebound away from Gardner and out of bounds to give the Bonnies another chance. St. Bonaventure gives it right back to UVA for an illegal screen on Osunniyi. Kody Stattmann puts up an off-balanced shot at the buzzer and it misses short. Virginia trails by four points at the half.

St. Bonaventure 16, Virginia 13 | 3:44 1H

Virginia fails to come up with an offensive rebound despite having multiple chances at it and then the Bonnies get out in transition and Welch finds Osunniyi for a layup. Kadin Shedrick takes a charge on Osunniyi. Clark misses a jumper and the Bonnies move the ball down the floor quickly again as Lofton gets to the rim for a layup plus a foul on Armaan Franklin. After going seven minutes without a basket, Virginia has followed that up with another scoring drought of over three minutes.

St. Bonaventure 12, Virginia 13 | 6:40 1H

St. Bonaventure takes advantage of a UVA scoring drought of over five minutes and Jaren Holmes gets to the basket for a layup to put the Bonnies back in front. Kihei Clark passes up an open layup in favor of passing to Kody Stattmann in the paint for a contested floater that misses - scoring drought nears seven minutes for the Cavaliers. Reece Beekman knifes to the basket and scores through some contact to end the scoring drought.

St. Bonaventure 10, Virginia 11 | 11:39 1H

Franklin completes the four-point play at the line to give UVA a three-point lead. Armaan Franklin makes a great defensive play on Adaway, but he comes up limping and subs out of the game. Virginia turns it over and the Bonnies have a 2-on-1 fast break opportunity, but Reece Beekman hustles and makes a great chase-down block and then Kihei Clark is there to steal the ball after the Bonnies got the rebound. On the next possession, St. Bonaventure gets an offensive rebound and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly backs down Caffaro for a right hook.

St. Bonaventure 8, Virginia 10 | 14:13 1H

St. Bonaventure scores the first bucket of the game as Jalen Adaway drives to the basket and scores off the glass. A long rebound leads to a runout for the Bonnies as Kyle Lofton finds Dominick Welch in transition for a dunk. Continuing his hot shooting from Sunday night, Armaan Franklin hits a three-pointer from the right wing. Adaway has an immediate answer as he gets inside for a basket. Jayden Gardner hits a pull-up jumper from the free throw line. Jaren Holmes' runner is long off the backboard but Osun Osunniyi is there for the putback. Beekman finds Gardner on the baseline for a jumper and he sinks it. Beekman throws a great cross-court pass to Franklin in the corner and Franklin hits the three-pointer plus a foul on Adaway.