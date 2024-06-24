Virginia Baseball Adds Lynchburg Grad Transfer Pitcher Wesley Arrington
It's back to the transfer portal for Brian O'Connor, Drew Dickinson, and the UVA pitching staff. Virginia baseball brought in a key reinforcement for its pitching staff as Lynchburg graduate transfer righty Wesley Arrington announced his commitment to UVA on social media on Sunday.
This move represents a homecoming for Arrington, a 6'4", 210-pound righty from Keswick, Virginia, who played baseball and football at the Covenant School in Charlottesville. Over the last five seasons at Lynchburg, Arrington logged 55 total appearances, including 45 starts. Arrington was a full-time starter for the last two seasons and the 2024 campaign was his best by far. In 16 starts, Arrington posted a 10-2 record, a 3.86 ERA, pitched three complete games and a no-hitter, and recorded 103 strikeouts to 37 walks and only gave up two home runs in 100.1 innings pitched.
Arrington delivered his best pitching performances in postseason play. All three of his complete games came in postseason action, including a no-hitter against Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament, helping Lynchburg win the tournament title and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the ODAC Tournament. Of his three starts in the NCAA Tournament, Arrington posted two complete games and pitched eight innings of one-run baseball in the other start, getting the win in all three.
Arrington's last game in a Lynchburg uniform came in the opening game of the Division III College World Series. Facing the No. 1 seed Endicott, Arrington pitched a complete game, giving up only two earned runs and striking out 12 batters.
Now, Arrington is headed back home to Charlottesville, where he'll look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Nick Parker, Connelly Early, Brian Edgington, and this season, Joe Savino, who gave the UVA pitching staff a massive lift after transferring in.