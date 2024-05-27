Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Adds Cincinnati Transfer Linebacker Dorian Jones

Matt Newton

Dorian Jones reacts during the Cincinnati football game against Oklahoma at Nippert Stadium.
Dorian Jones reacts during the Cincinnati football game against Oklahoma at Nippert Stadium. / Cincinnati Athletics
UVA football added another playmaker to the defensive side of the ball as Cincinnati linebacker transfer Dorian Jones announced his commitment to Virginia on Saturday.

A 6'3", 230-pound linebacker from Boynton Beach, Florida, Jones began his career at Louisville back in 2019. Over the next four seasons, Jones appeared in 34 games, recording 90 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three fumble recoveries for the Cardinals.

In 2023, Jones followed his head coach Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati, where he had his best season yet, totaling 56 tackles, 24 of them solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. His best game came against Oklahoma, as he posted a season-high 13 tackles and a sack.

Jones entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining and initially committed to UTEP, but then flipped to Virginia on Saturday following a visit to Charlottesville last week.

Jones is the second transfer commitment the Cavaliers have landed since the end of spring football, joining Dartmouth offensive line transfer Ethan Sipe.

