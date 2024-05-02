Virginia Football Loses Two Players to the Transfer Portal
Delaney Crawford and Grady Brosterhous both came to Virginia as quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2022. Less than two years later, both players appear to be on the way out of the program as Crawford and Brosterhous reportedly entered the transfer portal this week.
A 6'2", 210-pound quarterback from Weddington, North Carolina, Grady Brosterhous served as UVA's third-string QB last season, but attempted only one pass, a 21-yard completion against Georgia Tech. For the most part, Brosterhous was used in short-yardage QB sneak situations and did so rather successfully, gaining seven yards on four rushing attempts last season.
Of course, Virginia's quarterback situation is fairly solidified at the top, with Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett guaranteed to be the starter and backup, though the ordering is up for some debate. UVA's third-string quarterback in 2024 is likely to be New Mexico State transfer Gavin Frakes, who signed with the Cavaliers back in January. That pecking order was likely confirmed in spring football, leading Brosterhous to put his name in the transfer portal.
Brosterhous completed seven of his 14 passing attempts for 51 yards in the spring game a couple weeks ago, while Frakes went 4/9 for 55 yards in the spring game.
An electrifying dual-threat quarterback and accomplished track & field sprinter, Delaney Crawford made the transition to wide receiver ahead of the 2023 season, but did not appear in a single game in either of his two seasons at UVA.
With Virginia returning key receivers like Malachi Fields, JR Wilson, and Suderian Harrison and adding transfers Chris Tyree, Andre Greene Jr., and Trell Harris, Crawford's chances of getting on the field consistently in 2024 were low, so he too enters the portal.
With Grady Brosterhous and Delaney Crawford entering the transfer portal, Virginia has had 16 players enter the portal this offseason. Conversely, UVA has added 12 players from the transfer portal this offseason, the most recent of which came earlier this week, as Dartmouth graduate offensive line transfer Ethan Sipe announced his commitment to Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining.