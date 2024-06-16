Virginia vs. Florida State Live Updates | NCAA Baseball College World Series
No. 12 Virginia (46-16) is set to take on No. 8 Florida State (47-16) in an elimination game at the 2024 College World Series on Sunday at 2pm (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Virginia 0, Florida State 0 | B3
Bottom of the 3rd
Alex Lodise hits a deep drive to left field and Anthony Stephan, making his first start in left field in weeks, gets turned around but gets his glove up to make the tough catch.
Drew Faurot hits a grounder through the right side for a one-out single, FSU's first baserunner of the game.
Jaxson West hits a pop-up into foul territory and Luke Hanson makes the catch for the second out.
Back to the top of the order, Max Williams bloops a single into left field and FSU has runners on first and second with two outs.
A long at-bat ends with Woolfolk walking Cam Smith to load the bases with ACC Player of the Year James Tibbs III coming to the plate.
Top of the 3rd
Carson Dorsey strikes out Luke Hanson on three pitches.
O'Ferrall grounds out to short on the first pitch.
Godbout hits a fly ball to shallow right field and James Tibbs III makes the catch on the run to cap a 1-2-3 inning for Dorsey.
UVA 0, FSU 0 | Mid 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Marco Dinges swings at the first pitch and hits a fly ball right to Didawick in center field.
Woolfolk falls behind Jaime Ferrer 3-0, but battles back and strikes him out swinging for his third strikeout.
Daniel Cantu drives one to deep center field and Harrison Didawick, playing center field for just the 21st time this season, makes an incredible leaping catch at the wall to prevent at least an extra base hit (and possibly a home run) and end the inning.
UVA 0, FSU 0 | End 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Jacob Ference gets jammed and hits a soft liner to second and Faurot records the out.
Harrison Didawick slices one into the gap in left-center and strides into second for a one-out double.
Ethan Anderson hits an infield pop-up and Faurot makes the catch at second.
Anthony Stephan hits a soft grounder to short and is thrown out to end the inning.
UVA 0, FSU 0 | Mid 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Jay Woolfolk strikes out Max Williams swinging to start the bottom of the first.
Make that two strikeouts for Woolfolk, who gets Cam Smith swinging for the second out.
James Tibbs III flies out to center field to end a 1-2-3 inning.
UVA 0, FSU 0 | End 1st
Top of the 1st
Griff O'Ferrall gets jammed on the second pitch he sees from Carson Dorsey and lines out to first to start the game.
Henry Godbout hits a line drive up the middle and it skips into center field for a one-out single.
Dorsey catches Godbout off-guard with a pickoff move and Godbout is tagged out in a rundown.
Casey Saucke hits a line drive into left-center field for a two-out single. Godbout's baserunning error becomes especially costly as the Cavaliers could have had first and third with one out.
Dorsey gets Henry Ford to strike out swinging to end the inning.
UVA 0, FSU 0 | Mid 1st
Pregame Information
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.330)
2B Henry Godbout (.369)
RF Casey Saucke (.343)
1B Henry Ford (.337)
C Jacob Ference (.350)
CF Harrison Didawick (.292)
DH Ethan Anderson (.331)
LF Anthony Stephan (.298)
3B Luke Hanson
SP: RHP Jay Woolfolk (5.95 ERA)
Florida State Starting Lineup
CF Max Williams (.302)
3B Cam Smith (.401)
RF James Tibbs III (.369)
DH Marco Dinges (.327)
LF Jaime Ferrer (.321)
1B Daniel Cantu (.309)
SS Alex Lodise (.280)
2B Drew Faurot (.291)
C Jaxson West (.259)
SP: LHP Carson Dorsey (4.67 ERA)
See score updates for every game of the 2024 College World Series here.
The winner of today's game will stay alive and advance to take on the loser of No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 North Carolina (Sunday at 7pm) in another elimination game on Tuesday at 2pm, while the loser of today's game will be the first team eliminated from the College World Series.
Today's game is set to start at 2pm and will be televised on ESPN.
The umpires for today's game are Linus Baker (HP), Shawn Rakos (1B), Grady Smith (2B), and Jake Uhlenhopp (3B).
