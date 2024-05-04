Virginia's Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn Invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine
Virginia guard Reece Beekman and forward Ryan Dunn were included in the list of 78 players who received invites to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. This marks the first time that all invited players will be required to attend the combine in order to remain eligible to be selected in the draft.
See the full list of players invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine below:
This will be the second time through the combine for Reece Beekman, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last year, but ended up withdrawing and returning to Virginia for his senior season. Now, the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-ACC selection is officially making his move to the next level. ESPN currently has Beekman ranked as the No. 71 overall prospect in its Top 100 rankings for the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as the 14th-best point guard in the draft.
Ryan Dunn finished as the runner-up to Beekman in the voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year and joined him on the ACC All-Defensive Team and was also an All-ACC honorable mention. The sophomore forward declared for the draft after just two seasons as a Cavalier and is right on the cusp of the first round, as ESPN has him rated as the No. 31 overall prospect in the draft and the ninth-best small forward.
The 2024 NBA Draft Combine will be held from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will include medical examinations, strength and agility testing, team and media interviews, player development sessions, shooting drills and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26th and 27th in New York, with the first round being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the second round taking place at ESPN's Seaport District Studios.