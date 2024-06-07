Cavaliers Now

WATCH: Virginia Players React to New UVA Football Operations Center

Matt Newton

Sixth year defensive end Ben Smiley III talks about the opening of the new Virginia football operations center.
Thursday, June 6th, 2024 was a momentous day for the Virginia football program, which officially opened its brand new 93,000 square-foot operations center. The new facility will replace the McCue center, which has served as UVA football's headquarters for 33 years and has long been well behind the pace and standard for college football facilities at the Power Five level and in particular in the ACC.

Now, the Cavaliers have "leveled the playing field" with a state-of-the-art facility that includes everything the program will need to compete at the highest level.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by the UVA Board of Visitors, the Virginia football team and coaching staff, donors and UVA football alumni, and nearly the entire UVA athletics department, gave all present the opportunity to tour the facility and see the finished product, the outcome of nearly six years of hard work since the UVA Athletics Master Plan was approved back in September of 2018.

Members of the media were also given the opportunity to tour the facility and speak with UVA football players to get their initial reactions on their new home. Watch the video below to hear from junior kicker Will Bettridge, graduate quarterback Tony Muskett, sixth year safety Antonio Clary, sixth year defensive end Ben Smiley III, sixth year defensive end Kam Butler, and graduate defensive end Chico Bennett Jr:

See more from Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony in the video below from Virginia Sports TV and click here for a photo gallery from the event.

