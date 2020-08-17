SI.com
Former Virginia Tech Tight End Dalton Keene Playing Multiple Positions in Patriots Camp

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene has been showcasing his versatility in the early part of New England Patriots training camp.

When the Patriots selected Keene with the 101st overall pick in the third-round of the NFL Draft back in April, Bill Belichick and company knew they were getting a dynamic player who could do many different things well at the collegiate level.

"When you watch Dalton on tape, you don't see a lot of things we do, but that happens with a lot of players," Belichick said back in April. Belichick later went on to say that Keene would have to adapt his skillset to the Patriots' system but that, "he's a smart kid and should be able to handle it."

The 6'4" 250 lbs. Keene seems to be doing just that for the Patriots in the early part of training camp. Keene has lined up at tight end, but has also seen some time with the running backs, per footage taken at training camp on Monday.

Keene lining up at running back is not something that is too new to him. Keene often found himself in the Virginia Tech backfield at the collegiate level, where he often showcased his ability as a blocker and as a pass catcher out of the backfield. 

It's clear he will find playing time at multiple spots when he plays out his rookie season for the Patriots this fall.

Keene finished his career at Virginia Tech with 59 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.

