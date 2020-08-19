Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell are widely — and accurately — considered the best quarterbacks in the ACC entering 2020. Lawrence is the best in the country, while Howell put himself on the national radar with a terrific freshman campaign in 2019.

After those two, the race for the third-best quarterback in the ACC is considered pretty wide open. Some would consider Miami’s D’Eriq King, Louisville’s Micale Cunningham or Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker.

Pro Football Focus recently released its list of the top quarterbacks in college football and, to the surprise of no one, Lawrence came in at No. 1. Howell was No. 3, while PFF had King rated as the ACC’s third-best passer coming in at No. 11 overall.

So, where was Hooker?

The Virginia Tech junior signal-caller came in at No. 35 on the list. In addition to Lawrence, Howell and King, Cunningham, Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Chase Brice of Duke and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh were all ranked ahead of Hooker.

Yes, Kenny Pickett.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Hooker.

“Hooker played reasonably well during his time as the Virginia Tech starter. He produced a 76.6 passing grade from Week 6 on, tied for 38th in the FBS over that span, and he also limited uncatchable throws downfield. Hooker routinely made great throws outside the numbers and was actually fifth in college football in his time as the starter in passing grade on such throws. However, we need to see him make more throws over the middle of the field."

Hooker was really good when he took over at quarterback for the Hokies in 2019. He made big plays with his arm as well as his feet and also took care of the football. And, he won.

Virginia Tech expects to have an improved running game in 2020 and the return of players such as Tre Turner, James Mitchell and Tayvion Robinson gives Hooker some of the best skill players in the ACC.