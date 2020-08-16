Virginia Tech's Offensive Line a Clear Strength in Week One of Fall Camp

Virginia Tech kicked off Week Two of fall camp on Sunday afternoon, looking to build on the momentum gained from a solid first week of workouts.

While there are some clear questions heading into the season, such as the proven depth at receiver and how the Hokies will handle the loss of Caleb Farley, there is one area of the roster that Virginia Tech's coaching staff feels quite strongly about:

The offensive line.

This was confirmed in Justin Fuente's Friday press conference with media members, where he emphasized that the offensive line depth and versatility will serve the Hokies well in the COVID-19 fall season.

"I still feel pretty good about our offensive line, but that doesn't mean I don't feel good about the tight ends or what we're going to be on the defensive line when we get all those sorted out. I just feel like we've got some real quality depth up front. That's unfair to say when we've practiced four times, and we've only been in shoulder pads twice. There's still a long ways to go, but that group is pretty talented in my opinion," Fuente said.

We're moving a lot of people around [on the offensive line]. If we're going to play this season, we've got to have a lot of guys be flexible. We've moved all those inside guys around. Brock [Hoffman] has worked at center and at guard, if he needs to, he can move outside at tackle. Bryan [Hudson] has moved inside at guard and has taken reps at tackle. We're moving those guys quite a bit. We haven't moved Christian [Darrisaw] very much, and we haven't moved Luke [Tenuta] around very much, but those other guys we've moved around quite a bit," Fuente continued.

It is clear that the Hokies have the depth and versatility up front to manage whatever injuries or other attrition hit the roster this fall.

It's Tech's best offensive line on paper since Justin Fuente arrived, and as a result, should lead to improved production on the offensive side of the football in 2020.