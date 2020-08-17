SI.com
Virginia Tech Basketball Hosting 2021 4-Star Small Forward Mike James on Virtual Visit

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is hosting a Monday virtual visit for one of the top 2021 prospects on its board.

4-star Orlando, Florida small forward Mike James will be taking his second virtual visit with the Hokies on Monday, he said in an interview with everythingvtbasketball.com.

James, who plans to announce his college commitment on his birthday on September 9th, has established a good relationship with the Tech coaching staff.

"My relationship with the staff has been great. Coach Frazier has been my main recruiter, and we have a great relationship. He's been recruiting me hard since early 2020, and Coach Young has been right there with him checking on me daily and seeing how me and my family are doing. It shows how bad he wants me to play for him," James told everythingvtbasketball.com.

James is being pursued hardest by Louisville, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, and the Hokies. 

Virginia Tech's stiffest competition for James is likely Texas A&M, led by former Hokies head coach Buzz Williams. Williams began recruiting James prior to leaving Blacksburg, and the recruitment hasn't slowed down since he left for Texas A&M. The Aggies will definitely be a major factor down the stretch of James' recruitment.

James is tabbed as the 12th-best prospect in the state of Florida, the 20th-best small forward in the country, and the 104th-ranked overall prospect nationally per the 247Sports composite for the Class of 2021.

If he commits to Virginia Tech, he will be the first prospect of the class for the Hokies, and could likely be the best player to join the Hokies for the 2021 cycle.

