Virginia Tech Makes Final Two for 3-Star Alabama Running Back Kenji Christian

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech has remained in consistent contact with 2021 3-star Alabama running back Kenji Christian over the course of the last few months.

While the Hokies already have two running backs committed in the 2021 recruiting cycle in Georgia tailback Malachi Thomas and South Carolina running back Chance Black, it has not stopped the staff from pursuing Christian, who has named Tech as one of his two finalists.

Christian, who will be making his final decision on August 24th, is down to a decision between Virginia Tech and Ole Miss. It will be another fight to the finish against an SEC school for the Hokies, who have been successful in their last two battles on the trail against Mississippi State for 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton and 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone.

The reason for the Hokies continuing their hot pursuit of Christian is simple. He's a different kind of running back than Black and Thomas. Black provides the Hokies with a potential presence as a dual-threat player in the backfield and in the slot, where he has seen plenty of snaps on film. 

Black could potentially end up playing multiple spots for the Hokies in the future, in a similar role to how Justin Fuente and Brad Cornelsen envision transfer running back Raheem Blackshear playing once he's cleared.

Thomas meanwhile is a smaller, shiftier back to Christian - standing 6' to Christian's 6'2". Christian has a slightly bigger frame, allowing him to fill a role as a bruising power back with elusiveness in the open field when he breaks into the second level.

There will be a substantial role for all three should they end up together in Blacksburg, putting the future of the Virginia Tech running back room in very good hands.

The Hokies will look to seal the deal over Ole Miss between now and August 24th, but they have another opportunity to land a substantial offensive weapon for the 2021 recruiting class early next week.

