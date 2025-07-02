Washington State Officials Welcome Texas State To The Pac-12
This week, the Pac-12 Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Texas State University to the league as the eighth football-playing member of the league. Texas State joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind...Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats' future trajectory continue to shine big and bright."
Washington State University President Elizabeth Cantwell and Director of Athletics Anne McCoy added their own words of welcome and encouragement to the school joining the new incarnation of the Pac-12 from the Sun Belt Conference.
"We're excited to welcome Texas State to the Pac-12," said Cantwell. "It's a perfect match; two proud universities with deep roots in education, strong school spirit, and vibrant college towns at the heart of it all. From Bobcat Build to Cougar Pride, our traditions reflect communities that come together, show up, and move forward. Here's to new rivalries, shared values, and a future full of unforgettable moments. Welcome to the Pac!"
McCoy added "We are excited to welcome Texas State and its fan base to the Pac-12 conference. The addition of the Bobcats provides the Pac-12 with another university that has shared values in academics and athletics, and allows WSU fans in the heart of Texas to see the Cougs. We look forward to the new rivalries that will emerge and are thrilled for the future of the new Pac-12 Conference."
Texas State's membership will be effective July 1, 2026.