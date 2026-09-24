3 Arizona weaknesses Washington State must exploit to pull off the upset

Things might get a tad awkward Saturday when the great offensive mind of Arizona football coach Brent Brennan trades wit with the keen smarts of Washington State University defensive coordinator Trent Bray.

Both of those coaches go way back - in their friendship and side-by-side coaching at Oregon State University.

In fact, they are so close, Breenan admitted Monday, that his children lovingly refer to Bray as "Uncle Trent."

"Trent is an outstanding football coach," Brennan said. "That defense is physical. They're sound. They fly to the football. He is going to have those guys ready to play."

Here are three matchups WSU has to be right in to have a chance to upend Arizona at Gesa Field:

1. Continue to run left

When WSU moved Jonny Lester back to left guard full-time last week, it fortified that side of the line with arguably the team’s best two run blockers - with team captain Ashton Tripp manning left tackle.

Both of Kirby Vorhees’ touchdown runs last week against Duquesne, including the 58-yarder to close out the third quarter, were on that side of the field.

Arizona represents a massive step up in personnel quality over the Cougars’ FCS opponent, and likes to bring extra pressure from either its linebacking corps or secondary.

That pressure-oriented style from Wildcats defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who hails from the Rocky Long coaching tree from his days at New Mexico and San Diego State, will surely blow up a few WSU run plays with Vorhees, Maxwell Woods and Leo Pulalasi.

But if the Cougars can time it right, and find the crease, it will likely come from something created by Tripp and Lester against a smaller Arizona defensive end.

2. Connect on a few deep shots on offense

Quarterback Caden Pinnick has to be meticulous in dissecting where Arizona’s defensive pressure is coming from to know what areas of the field to attack in the pass game.

WSU’s quick pass game - throws to the running backs in the flat and tight end or wide receivers on the seam - will need to be decisive.

But, this is also a defense that is going to give you opportunities for a couple of deep shots, which the Cougars need to make sure they take.

Twitch long strider Branden Ganashamoorthy would seem to be the logical target downfield. He has the jets and jumps to win one-on-one matchups with defensive backs.

Testing these Arizona cornerbacks, especially Dwight Bootie (gave up 61-yard completion to BYU’s Legend Glasker) and Tyrese Boss (gave up 52-yard touchdown pass to Northern Illinois’ Cam Thompson), on long passes should be in the game plan Saturday.

3. Cat needs to be cagey in chasing mouse

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is about to make his 38th career start. At this point, he’s seen it all in the cat-and-mouse game with defenses - and enjoyed success against them with more than 10,000 career passing yards and 80 touchdowns.

But over the past two games, Fifita has taken seven sacks, including four last week against Northern Illinois. He attributed that to holding on to the football too long.

In that game, Northern Illinois registered its first sack on a backfield blitz. The second one came from staying home and waiting for Fifita to make a move rolling outside the hash, which he did and he was immediately taken down.

Fifita is a progression passer, meaning he uses the time to survey all of his options. He will hold onto the ball an extra second to do that.

But he is so good at eventually getting a beat on when a defense will bring pressure, he will plant his back foot and let it rip sooner for big completions.

WSU defensive coordinator Trent Bray will surely mix up coverages and pressure schemes against Fifita. Whatever the result is, WSU defenders need to stay as disciplined as they have ever been all season, in whatever look they present, to keep the action in front of them.