It was a fun Saturday as players celebrated Washington State University’s first Pacific-12 Conference victory over Colorado State with great joy.

But it’s a new week. And as first-year Cougars coach Kirby Moore said Monday, “It’s a whole new process and a whole new team we’re going up against.”

And that team is ultra-aggressive Texas State, which is still in the hunt for a conference championship.

Here are three matchups WSU has to fare well in to have an opportunity to beat the favored Bobcats on Saturday:

Washington State must contain Texas State's explosive playmakers

Texas State coach G.J. Kinne recruits speed - everywhere. Running back Torrance Burgess Jr. is electric. The receiving trio of Chris Dawn Jr., Beau Sparks and Zechariah Sample are make-you-miss playmakers. Quarterback Brad Jackson is fast, too.

What makes the Bobcats’ offense so challenging, aside from talent, is how wide Kinne splits his players, including offensive linemen. That forces defenses to thin out, too, to cover them.

And whether it is down the field with receivers, or in the flats with running backs - the Bobcats like their chances with more space in which to operate in one-on-one matchups.

“We have to leverage the football, because your teammate might be a little bit farther away than normal with the wide splits,” Moore said on his coaches show Wednesday. “And if we miss, slow them down so a teammate can rally.”

Washington State's rushing attack faces a tougher test

Kudos was handed out Saturday - and beyond - over WSU’s record-setting 535-yard rushing effort against porous Colorado State from the team’s 73-7 victory.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Asked about facing a much more daunting challenge this weekend at Texas State, Cougars left tackle Ashton Tripp gave a simple assessment of what it would take to be effective against the Bobcats’ defensive front.

“Replicate that again,” Tripp said.

Easier said than done.

Led by defensive end Tymere Jackson, this defensive line is a twisting, bull-rushing headache for any offensive line to try and slow down.

The Bobcats have applied a wall of pressure on every set of blockers, good or bad, in the conference this season.

The Cougars cannot go toe-to-toe with this Texas State defensive front. It is too physical. So, they will need to be creative in their scheme - misdirection movement in the run game and short passing game - to keep the Bobcats off balance.

“It is going to be really important to be efficient and explosive on offense on first and second down,” Moore said.

Washington State must capitalize on Texas State's mistakes

As dynamic as Texas State is on both sides of the ball, it also has had its share of lapses.

Consider:

Up by double digits early against San Diego State, the Bobcats gave up a game-changing kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half - and later an interception return for a touchdown in a 31-29 loss.

After a big second-half comeback at Boise State, the Bobcats tried a double-pass that resulted in an interception, giving the Broncos the short field for a touchdown in a 46-45 loss.

Even last week at home against Fresno State, the Bobcats again gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown, and had to rally for a 37-35 win.

“I am excited for the challenge,” WSU safety Jaylen Thomas said.