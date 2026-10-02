3 matchups Washington State must win to beat Fresno State in Pac-12 opener

It's a new season - Pac-12 play - and first-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore knows all too well the importance of learning from mistakes.

Now is the time to apply the knowledge gained from lessons learned.

"There are a lot of lessons that we've got to take from this first month of the season," Moore said, "and carry that into conference play."

Here are three matchups WSU has to have the upper hand with in order to win its Pac-12 opener against Fresno State:

1. Caden Pinnick vs. Fresno State’s pressure

The Cougars are facing another aggressive defense that isn’t afraid to bring extra pressure from every level - and Fresno State does it without hesitation.

However, the coaching staff wants WSU quarterback Caden Pinnick to counter that; he must do it decisively.

Much like he did early against Arizona, Pinnick has to recognize where the pressure is coming from - and let it rip, either as a passer (like USC’s Jayden Maiava did for 349 yards in the season opener) or a runner (like Rice’s Jacurri brown did for 141 yards last week running the option offense).

Any slight indecision by Pinnick, and this is a Bulldogs bunch that will make you pay, forcing turnovers or bundling tackles for loss.

2. Washington State’s defensive line vs. Fresno State’s interior

Combining Fresno State’s lack of playing experience and rash of early-season injuries, and the interior of the Bulldogs’ offensive line is a place where the Cougars can create some havoc.

Not only did WSU defensive tackles Kaden Beatty and Jirah Leaupepetele have their early moments last week getting to seasoned Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, but the Cougars recorded three sacks, all in the first half.

Simply, WSU’s defensive line - both in depth and talent - should be the most physical unit between the hashes going up against the Bulldogs’ offensive line, and should be able to generate backfield pressure on quarterback Jayden Mandal and the running backs.

In four games, the Bulldogs have repeated the same early-game trends: Slow starts.

3. Washington State’s secondary vs. Jayden Mandal

As tough and competitive as Mandal is from his multi-sport background, this is still only his sixth career start at quarterback for Fresno State.

Unlike Fifita, whom Moore called the quintessential “progression” passer, Mandal primarily zones in on his first read and lets it rip. And against San Jose State, Sacramento State and Rice, the junior has found rousing success (seven touchdown passes, no interceptions).

WSU’s secondary is more savvy and sound than that.

It is essential that the defensive backs are sticky in man-to-man coverage, forcing Mandal to look elsewhere - and giving the safeties a chance to decipher where that is to go to make a play on the ball.