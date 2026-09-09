3 matchups WSU must win against Kansas State in Week 2

How much can a Kansas State opponent get from watching overmatched Nicholls try and attack the Wildcats on both sides of the ball?

First-year Washington State University coach Kirby Moore said more than you might think.

The Wildcats overwhelmed Nicholls, 71-3, to kick off the season. They amassed 559 yards and 34 first downs in a dominant effort.

What do the Cougars need to worry about most? Here are three matchups WSU has to have a handle on for it to go to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday and pull off an upset:

1. WSU's defense vs. Avery Johnson's patience

One of the really impressive things about how third-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson directs the Kansas State offense is that he is calculated when he takes risks.

Otherwise, he takes what the defense gives him, whether it's short passes to tight ends Garrett Oakley, Will Anciaux or Linkon Cure in the flats, as well as newcomer wide receiver Brandon White. Handing it off to three talented running backs, led by Rodney Fields Jr., or calls his own number in the run game.

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) prepares for a play during the game against Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson is really aware of what needs to be done to reset downs and extend drives. And ... then he will take a shot at the most opportune time.

In a game where much wasn't needed for four quarters, Johnson passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another score. He did not take a sack or commit a turnover.

WSU is coming off facing a dynamic dual-threat signal caller in Washington's Demond Williams Jr., who made his best plays late in the game of the Huskies' 24-10 victory in the Apple Cup on Sunday in Seattle.

Moore said overall, he was pleased with how "sticky" the defense was on playmakers. WSU gang-tackled adequately, too. But Johnson is a different beast - a steadier manager of the game who will make plays to extend drives. The Cougars need to extend him as much as possible, not giving up the splash plays.

2. WSU can't lose track of Brandon White

Kansas State has traditionally been one of the better special-teams units in the country - and showed that off in its first game when White returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

Also last week, WSU nearly allowed Huskies' return man Rahshawn Clark to bust loose on a game-changing return on both a punt and a kickoff.

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Brandon White (8) runs the ball during the game against Nicholls Colonels inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Clark is big and explosive, White is smaller, faster and shifty. He is a big-play blur waiting to happen.

On offense, White is utilized on sweep runs and as an intermediate-area weapon who makes tough yards after short catches. Again, he's a game-breaker there, too.

WSU needs to tighten up the spaces on White in both phases, not allowing him the room to do what he does best.

3. WSU's offensive line vs. Kansas State's pressure

Last week, WSU faced what might be the most challenging defensive front on the schedule with the No. 17 Huskies, who sacked Caden Pinnick three times and put constant pressure on the sophomore quarterback. He had three passes batted down.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Needless to say, the Cougars' offensive line didn't have their best game.

Personnel-wise, the Wildcats don't boast the same disruptive individual talent as what the Cougars saw last week. But new Kansas State defensive coordinator Jardan Peterson knows how to dial up pressure at the line of scrimmage - his Texas A&M defense last year ranked No. 2 in both sacks per game (3.3) and tackles for loss per game (8.5) in the country.

How will Kansas State likely attack Pinnick? Wendell Gregg and Jordan Allen lead a slew of pass rushers off the edge, although the Wildcats only registered one sack in their season opener against Nicholls.

What WSU really has to be on alert for is the aggressive stunting of linebackers Gabe Powers and Mekhi Mason, who often came untouched in the Nicholls backfield last week.

Pinnick must get the ball out and attack the edges in the WSU pass game, especially to running backs Kirby Vorhees and Leo Pulalasi, and not let designed pressure put the offense in bad down-and-distance situations, like last week.