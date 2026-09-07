3 takeaways from WSU's 24-10 loss to No. 17 Washington in the Apple Cup

SEATTLE — Whenever Washington State University closed the gap, Demond Williams Jr. and the 17th-ranked Washington Huskies found a dazzling answer to escape.

It resulted in the Huskies' 24-10 victory Sunday afternoon in the Apple Cup.

Williams converted a third and 9 when he darted inside, avoiding WSU's Jeremiah Bernard and D.J. Warner on a converging tackle and picking up 21 yards on a scramble for a first down.

Two plays later, running back Jayden Limar danced in on an 11-yard touchdown to give Washington a 24-10 lead with 2:18 remaining at Husky Stadium.

WSU had cut it to 17-10 on Jack Stevens' 42-yard field goal with 4:30 to go.

Here are three takeaways from WSU's loss to Washington in the Apple Cup:

1. New-look WSU defense carried the mail

Given the fact that WSU had no returning starters on defense, trying to incorporate transfers with next-man-up part-timers, the Cougars were terrific for most of the game.

To close the first half, the Huskies were stationed inside the Cougars' 5 on two separate drives and came away with no points, first missing a 28-yard field goal and being stopped at the goal line to end the half.

With three seconds remaining in the first half, the Huskies handed it off to Jayden Limar, who ran right into the waiting arms of linebacker Keith Brown and was held out of the end zone.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Washington State Cougars linebacker Keith Brown (21) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third quarter, WSU forced two quick UW offensive drives and got a fourth-and-1 stop by pressuring Williams into an incompletion at the Cougars, 38.

2. As the game went on, Caden Pinnick played better

Pinnick had a forgettable trip to Husky Stadium a year ago with UC Davis - and it was shaping up the same way Sunday after the offense sputtered, including his tipped interception, in the first half.

But Pinnick played a more decisive second half, and his playmaking came alive in his first start as the WSU quarterback.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He led the offense 62 yards for its only touchdown, scoring on an 11-yard run off a fake pitch, darting up through the middle for the score with 10:15 remaining.

Before his touchdown, Pinnick set it up on the previous play with his best throw of the day, splitting two defenders on a heater 13-yard strike to Daniel Blood.

3. Missed field goal early in second half was deflating

After the WSU defense forced a three-and-out, the offense followed with its best drive up to that point, highlighted by Pinnick's 32-completion to Blood to the Huskies' 12.

WSU got inside the 10-yard line before the drive stalled, bringing on the field-goal unit to try and collect the team's first points.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State head coach Kirby Moore looks up at the scoreboard while his team huddles during a timeout in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevens drilled the 27-yard attempt, but a delay-of-game penalty forced the Cougars to retry.

This time, Stevens pushed the 32-yard field goal attempt wide right, leaving the Huskies' 10-0 lead intact with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter.